Wet weather and it continues

A cool front draped across the mid-Atlantic and as far west as Louisiana is tracked across the forecast area. A surface low has formed and will begin to lift across the entire region Wednesday. This will increase a few more thunderstorms throughout the day and add to more saturated grounds. There will be areas of standing water and poor drainage, which may lead to local flooding. A warm front will then lift back into the region and set a boundary for more wet weather for several more days. This means we will be stuck in this pattern until a strong area of high pressure can rebuild back into the region or a cool dry front will plow through the region and dry us out.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast