Troup County plans school release delay to teach students during solar eclipse

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The Troup County School System announces all schools will have a delayed release Monday, August 21 in order for all students to receive a once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunity.

Astronomers say the first total solar eclipse in 100 years will shroud the nation in midday darkness. In honor of this rare event, all TCSS schools will delay the August 21 afternoon school release by 30 minutes. The district will use this opportunity to educate students on the science surrounding the solar eclipse before, during, and after the event.

The school district reminds the community it is a safety hazard to look directly at the sun while this phenomenal event is occurring. For the safety of students and staff, TCSS is providing age-appropriate and relevant indoor educational resources and activities to optimize this historic event.

In addition to sharing relevant scientific lessons, teachers will emphasize the dangers of looking directly at the sun during this event. TCSS asks parents to partner with teachers in this effort by reinforcing solar eclipse safety information at home.

Updates can be found on the NASA website.