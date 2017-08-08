Report: “Man whips out gun after being upset with chicken finger size at Zaxby’s”

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Some restaurant workers on edge following a scary incident over chicken fingers at a Zaxby’s.

Columbus Police report, a customer grew angry, causing a scene at one location. Some say, they saw the man with a gun.

“He said they were not big enough.”- says Juanakee White, worker.

White says one customer began to complain, about the size of a chicken finger.

“The manager asked do you want me to replace your meal? He said yes, that’s fine. He still kind of argued with her and she said well I’ll replace it to make you happy.”- says White.

White says at some point after being difficult, the customer went outside.

“He just went to the car got a pistol was proceeding to come back in and everybody ran to the back and the customers were running to the back…running to the other side.”- says White.

From there, she says columbus police were called.

“And that was it…we thought that was it “. says White.

White describes what happened next.

“After the police left the first time he came back.”- says White.

White says, yet another frenzy broke out.

“They say he had a gun so we ran back to the back again and got in the refrigerator and called the police again and they came back.”- says White.

Columbus Police are also weighing in on the investigation.

Lt. Bill Gasaway describes the man’s first reported incident.

“He came back in, employees got scared and they called 9-1-1 and said he may have a gun and that’s why officers came up here but from what I’m being told there was no gun seen…not anything like that. “- says Gasaway.

Zaxby’s management chose to keep the Buena Vista road location open until closing time.

Police say, at this time they believe there is no more risk.

They will begin reviewing the Zaxby’s surveillance as early as Wednesday.