Police identify victim found burned in car trunk on Harbison Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department confirms to WRBL the body of a man found shot and burned in a car trunk off Harbison Drive has been identified.

Sargent Daniel Ryan says the victim was 34-year-old Michael Fleming. He also says Fleming was identified thanks to family members who came forward to volunteer their DNA for testing.

As News 3 reported, Fleming’s body was found Monday, July 10 locked inside of a red 2006 Pontiac G6, 2-door while it was on fire.

Ryan says the investigation into Fleming’s death is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

