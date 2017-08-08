Local restaurant donates thousands of pounds of unused foods

COLUMBUS, Ga.– LongHorn Steakhouse in Columbus gives all unused foods to the nonprofit Feeding the Valley Food Bank and this act of kindness impacts thousands of people across the Valley.

Most days the restaurant orders a surplus of food and through the “the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation act” restaurants like this can donate and be protected without liability.

In an effort to cut back on wastefulness LongHorn donates wholesome foods that weren’t served to guests, items such as high-quality meats, soups and fresh vegetables.

Over the years, both LongHorn Steakhouse locations in Columbus have donated more than 40 thousand pounds of food and across the country the franchise has donated 17.2 million pounds of food.

These donations are part of LongHorn Steakhouse’s commitment to hunger relief.

Feeding the Valley is encouraging local restaurants to step in and help fight hunger across the Valley.

For more information on how to get your business involved click here.