Keeping it Damp

The unusual weather pattern for this time of year continues as the usual August heat gets a break, while soaking rains and daily thunderstorms remain a part of our weather for the time being.

A weak cold front will sink southward into Georgia and Alabama today, providing a trigger for numerous showers and thunderstorms. The front is not expected to make it as far as Columbus, though clouds and rain will work to keep high temperatures down through Wednesday.

By Wednesday the front will have stalled just to our north, and the weakening system will again be the focus for more shower activity. With the boundary likely to linger nearby for several more days, we’ll maintain a chance for scattered showers and storms all the way through next weekend.

Rain amounts over several days could be substantial as occasional downpours are possible in an atmosphere that’s loaded with moisture. Thunderstorms will be numerous in our area but not expected to be severe.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast