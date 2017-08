NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music star Glen Campbell has passed away at the age of 81 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The news comes via Campbell’s official Twitter account Tuesday afternoon:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81 https://t.co/zSv4RqjK4H — Glen Campbell (@GlenCampbell) August 8, 2017

The Grammy-winning musician was known for major hits ”Wichita Lineman” and “Rhinestone Cowboy”, among many others.