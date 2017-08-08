Deputy injured following high speed chase, crash on Lee Road 430

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — There is a heavy police and Lee County Sheriff’s office presence on Lee Road 430 where witnesses say a vehicle has crashed with a patrol car.

The witnesses tell News 3 the crash seems to have been the end of a high speed chase between a suspect and law enforcement. Photos from the scene show the unidentified suspect being taken into custody.

Lee Road 430 crash following high speed chase View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A suspect is taken into custody following a high speed chase through Lee County on August 8, 2017. This witness photo from the scene shows a Lee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle that was damaged following the crash August 8, 2017.

Lee County investigators confirm the chase began after a possible business robbery in Phenix City. Sheriff Jay Jones says a deputy was injured and taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment to non life-threatening injuries. The case remains under investigation.

Traffic is being directed around the crash site, but the roadway remains open at this time.

Sheriff Jones tells WRBL nearby schools are “aware and secure”.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.