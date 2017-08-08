Deputy injured following high speed chase, crash on Lee Road 430

By Published: Updated:
This witness photo from the scene shows a Lee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle that was damaged following the crash August 8, 2017.

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — There is a heavy police and Lee County Sheriff’s office presence on Lee Road 430 where witnesses say a vehicle has crashed with a patrol car.

The witnesses tell News 3 the crash seems to have been the end of a high speed chase between a suspect and law enforcement. Photos from the scene show the unidentified suspect being taken into custody.

Lee Road 430 crash following high speed chase

Lee County investigators confirm the chase began after a possible business robbery in Phenix City. Sheriff Jay Jones says a deputy was injured and taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment to non life-threatening injuries. The case remains under investigation.

Traffic is being directed around the crash site, but the roadway remains open at this time.

Sheriff Jones tells WRBL nearby schools are “aware and secure”.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s