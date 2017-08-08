Alabama police seek 83-year-old suspect in McDonald’s shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police are searching for an 83-year-old man in connection with a shooting at a McDonald’s in Alabama.

News outlets report that Lt. Sean Edwards with the Birmingham police says a 58-year-old man was shot inside the Birmingham restaurant on Monday night. The suspect fled in a red car.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Further details have not been released. Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified.

