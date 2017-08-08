Alabama, Georgia state troopers ask for your vote in Best Looking Cruiser Contest

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Georgia State Patrol ask for your support as they go head-to-head against states around the nation for the title of “Best Looking Cruiser”.

A press release Tuesday says Alabama and Georgia currently hold spots in the Top 13 of the American Association of State Troopers’ (AAST) Best Looking Cruiser Contest. The friendly national competition ends at 4 p.m. CDT Monday, August 14.

The fellow agencies in the Top 13 (in alphabetical order) are as follows: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Delaware State Police, Florida Highway Patrol, Georgia State Patrol, Kentucky State Police, Massachusetts State Police, Minnesota State Patrol, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Oregon State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and West Virginia State Police.

To participate, visit the AAST Facebook page, click on the album titled “2017 Best Looking Cruiser Contest”, scroll through to the vehicle of your choice, and hit “Like”!

The winner will receive the America’s Best Looking Cruiser Award and be featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2018 Wall Calendar.”

The calendars will be available for purchase online starting October 1 with net proceeds benefiting the American Association of State Troopers Foundation. The organization provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.