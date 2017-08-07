Police hunt for Georgia man accused of concealing veteran’s death

KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS) — A Cobb County man is on the run after police say he was hiding what appears to be the remains of a missing U.S. Army veteran at his home.

News 3 sister station WGCL reports Cobb County police say 31-year-old James Bradshaw Clement had agreed to turn himself in on Friday, but did not report to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Clement was set to appear for charges alleging he had tried to cover up the death of 26-year-old Iraq War veteran Chase Massner.

Massner was last seen at Clement’s Kennesaw home back in March 2014. Police received a tip Tuesday leading them to the Cobb County house where they found bones and other remains under a concrete slab in the backyard.

The medical examiner reportedly believes the remains are Massner, but no positive identification has been made.

Clement claims he only knew Massner for a short time and brought Massner to his home to talk about Massner’s troubled marriage, WGCL reports.

The next day, Massner vanished.

Family members have said that Massner was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and treated for anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. He was married with two daughters.

Clement told a WGCL-TV reporter last Tuesday he didn’t know how the body had gotten there and claimed he was framed.

“I didn’t put it there,” Clement reportedly said of the remains. “I mean I don’t know how…it would get there. It’s a big…yard.”

Clement is believed to be driving a 2003 blue Honda Civic with the Georgia tag PHB5724.