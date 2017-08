Meet Antoine Davison, a Columbus model and actor who debuts his first starring role Monday night.

Antoine will be the main character in the docu-thriller series Fatal Attraction on TV One which premiers a new episode Monday at 9 p.m. He portrays father and husband Damario Morris in the tragic true events of his murder.

Join Antoine on the News 3 Midday Community Watch for a sneak peek into his thrilling debut and his journey through a love of performing arts.