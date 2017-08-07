Local couple pay waiter’s fall tuition for CSU

Columbus, Ga. — Waiting tables at a local restaurant landed one Columbus State student a tuition-sized tip. A couple gave the student more than $3,000 for his fall tuition after being impressed by his service and his story.

Last Tuesday was just another day for Michael Woodham, working as a server at Trivolis in Columbus.

But today the CSU student found out one table he served gave him a tip he never saw coming. Wayne Starks and his wife were so impressed with his service they decided to pay for his entire fall tuition.

Woodham’s heading into his junior year in the Turner School of Business and was blown away by the surprise.

“They were actually my first table. I was out on the patio so no one wanted to sit outside because it was hot,” Woodham said. “Just the odds of them coming out there and meeting me and everything it was meant to be. Every person you meet just be the best person you can be because you never know where it’ll get you.”

Woodham said the Starks actually told him they were about to start a scholarship for students in the Turner School of Business.

They’re still planning on giving that scholarship in addition to the one they gave Woodham, which wasn’t planned at all.

Woodham is also working to help raise money for his girlfriend Kendall who’s deaf and is need of a new cochlear implant.

They started a GoFundMe page three days ago and he said any donation would go a long way.