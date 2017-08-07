July weather in August

Daily showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue this week and possibly through next weekend. The cool, dry air mass from last week has been displaced by warm, tropical air over the entire Gulf region. Although this air is not particularly hot, it is humid and unstable enough to produce daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Enhancing the activity today and tomorrow is a stalled cool front. That front could squeeze south into Georgia and Alabama on Tuesday, providing just a bit of extra lift to get showers and thunderstorms going. This activity will be primarily concentrated in the afternoons and early evenings.

Later in the week we’re expected to settle into a pattern we’d typically see in July, with weak boundaries and daytime heating resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms almost any afternoon and evening. Low temperatures will be warm and near or above normal, while daytime highs will be just a bit below average for early August.

Tropical Storm Franklin develop late Sunday in the western Caribbean. Maximum winds as of Monday morning were 50 miles per hour, but the storm poses a threat only to Mexico and not to the United States.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast