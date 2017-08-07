Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation after 8 years of marriage

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2016, file photo, Chris Pratt, right, and Anna Faris arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Passengers"at the Village Theatre Westwood. Pratt and Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage. The actors announced their breakup on social media Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in a joint statement confirmed by Pratt’s publicist. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actors Anna Faris and Chris Pratt took to social media Sunday night to announce that they are legally separating.

In a joint statement, the pair said they “tried hard for a long time” and are “really disappointed” they couldn’t make their marriage work.

“We still love each other and will always cherish our time together,” the couple said.

Many on Twitter were hit hard by the news.

Pratt, who stars in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise and Faris, who stars on CBS’ comedy “Mom,” met in 2007 on the set of the movie “Take Me Home Tonight” and got married in 2009.

They have a 4-year-old son, Jack.

