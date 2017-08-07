Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation after 8 years of marriage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actors Anna Faris and Chris Pratt took to social media Sunday night to announce that they are legally separating.

In a joint statement, the pair said they “tried hard for a long time” and are “really disappointed” they couldn’t make their marriage work.

“We still love each other and will always cherish our time together,” the couple said.

Many on Twitter were hit hard by the news.

I believed in love until Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separated. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 7, 2017

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announcing their split was a depressing start to the week pic.twitter.com/WBWQcClGAk — Pavvy C (@Pavalarrrr) August 7, 2017

When you hear that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are getting a divorce… pic.twitter.com/YxaQ7WKGTa — Austin (@AustinCTweets) August 7, 2017

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris? 2017 is so much more disrespectful than 2016. Cancel life, there's no future. pic.twitter.com/uzfYXVsXAC — Lee Lee ✨ (@leeyore) August 7, 2017

not to be over dramatic but chris pratt and anna faris splitting up is the worst thing to happen to me this decade — Micah Morris (@micahleigh13) August 7, 2017

Pratt, who stars in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise and Faris, who stars on CBS’ comedy “Mom,” met in 2007 on the set of the movie “Take Me Home Tonight” and got married in 2009.

They have a 4-year-old son, Jack.