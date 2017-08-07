August Dog Days…

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

Daily showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue this week and possibly through next weekend. The cool, dry air mass from last week has been displaced by warm, tropical air over the entire Gulf region. Although this air is not particularly hot, it is humid and unstable enough to produce daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Enhancing the activity today and tomorrow is a stalled cool front. That front could squeeze south into Georgia and Alabama on Tuesday, providing just a bit of extra lift to get showers and thunderstorms going. This activity will be primarily concentrated in the afternoons and early evenings.