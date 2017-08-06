Popular Phenix City BBQ restaurant catches fire, cause under investigation

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – The flames are extinguished at a Phenix City barbecue restaurant, after the business first caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters battled the blaze at Ed’s Bar B Que and Country Cooking around 4 p.m. EDT Sunday. The popular restaurant is located on 12th Place in Phenix City. It took about ten minutes to extinguish the flames.

The Phenix City Fire incident commander on the scene tells News 3 the fire started in the grill area outside of the kitchen shed. No one was hurt. It’s unclear how much damage the fire did to the business.

Crews are still trying to determine the exact cause of the fire, which remains under investigation. The fire comes about nine months after nearby Mike and Ed’s BBQ caught fire and had to close temporarily.