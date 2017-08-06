LaGrange fire officials believe two combustible elements started deadly fire

LAGRANGE, Ga. – LaGrange officials now know what started the fire that killed an elderly woman last Monday. The LaGrange Fire Department points to smoking materials located too close to oxygen equipment as the reason the deadly fire started.

When firefighters got to the Dunson St. home, they found 80-year-old Gladys Shelton dead in a bedroom. Her husband was able to make it out of the house safely.

Two firefighters were hurt in the fire, which started around 10:30 Monday night. However, they were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The American Red Cross has reached out to the family to provide additional help.