BREAKING: Coroner says one woman dead as Columbus Police work accident on Double Churches Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Officials say a woman is dead, as Columbus Police and Fire and EMS are working a car crash at Double Churches Rd. and Natures Trail. This is located near the Silver Lakes and Moore’s Forrest subdivisions. The wreck happened around 7:30 Sunday night. Witnesses say there were two cars involved in the accident.

Several patrol vehicles were on the scene, as well as News 3’s Ken Martin. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says Jessica Oberlin was killed in the accident. Oberlin, 27, was reportedly on her way to the store when she got into the wreck in North Columbus. Bryan says someone on the scene called her husband to let him know. Oberlin has a military background, but she lives in Columbus.

Bryan pronounced Oberlin dead at 8:15 p.m. at Midtown Medical Center. Her body will go to Atlanta for an autopsy later this week. It’s unclear who caused the accident. The crash is still under investigation. News 3 is working to learn the extent of injuries as far as the other driver is concerned.

