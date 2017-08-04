VIDEO: Alabama’s Nick Saban not planning to suspend Da’Shawn Hand for DUI arrest

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama coach Nick Saban doesn’t plan to suspend defensive end Da’Shawn Hand for a driving under the influence arrest, because he wasn’t actually operating the vehicle.

Saban announced that decision Thursday following the first practice of fall camp. It answers one major question leading up to a huge opener Sept. 2 against Florida State in Atlanta.

Hand, a preseason All-Southeastern Conference pick, can avoid any suspension after being charged with driving under the influence last Saturday by campus police. The Tuscaloosa News reported that Hand was asleep in his parked car with the engine running.

Saban said Hand will be required to go through an “48-hour inpatient” assessment of his drinking and do community service and police ride-arounds. The senior won’t be suspended if he takes care of that business.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)