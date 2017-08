COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department asks for your help to find an 18-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

A press release says Dominique McCrary was last seen in the area around Ida Drive. She is a black female, stands 5’8″ tall and weighs 280 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Dominique’s disappearance should please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.