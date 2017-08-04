Muscogee County School District dress code policy

COLUMBUS, GA: There are different types of fashion statements for different schools, but for the most part the rules are the same.

“The length of the dress has to be 3 inches like no more than 3 inches above the knee.” Abby Hanner, Student

Here is something to note, individual schools are permitted to have designated uniforms or apparel for students to wear, and students are required to wear them. If not, there are consequences.

Students attending Muscogee County Schools must have shirts tucked in, have no undergarments as outer garments, dresses and skirts may be worn with the length to be no higher than 3 inches, no head coverings, badnanas, do rags, or sweat bands, and no excessive oversize clothing.

“Sometimes it’s a little much but I definitely think schools are getting a more lenient once we like progress I think it just takes a little bit of time and people’s input.” Abby Hanner, Student

According to the code of conduct book, the Muscogee County School District has a district wide dress code that is enforced at each school

Hanner says dress code is never a problem for Columbus High students.

“Columbus High people follow the rules they’re very respectful to the rules so I don’t personally see anyone dressed inappropriately and I assume that if they do they’re taken care of before anyone can really notice.” Abby Hanner, Student