Man leads Georgia police through three-city chase, steals 4 cars, damages several more

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man is in custody after stealing four vehicles, including a police car, and leading officers on a three-city chase.

The ordeal began around 1:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon in Norcross when an officer was called to a hit-and-run crash on Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Britt Road.

The Gwinnett Police Department confirms via Twitter the suspect, Joshua Jones, fled in a box truck toward DeKalb County. He reportedly struck several cars while fleeing and was detained by witnesses.

An arriving officer handcuffed Jones and placed him in a patrol car after discovering he had a warrant. Police say the suspect then maneuvered his hands from behind his back, squeezed through the patrol car’s window cage, jumped into the front seat, and drove off.

Update: The suspect squeezed through the window of the prisoner cage. About 12×12 pic.twitter.com/YK2VPlTHDE — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) August 3, 2017

Jones abandoned the police vehicle nearby and stole a pickup truck from a maintenance area at Heritage Golf Links in Tucker. By 2 p.m., he had driven to a Taco Bell on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, stolen another pickup, and fled to Duluth — all while striking more cars.

Police say a tablet was left the the stolen truck so its owner was able to give police live updates on Jones’ location.

Officers chasing Jones performed a PIT maneuver and forced a halt to his escape around 2:40 p.m. The truck swerved and flipped on its side, causing Jones several minor injuries.

Update: Officer performed PIT Maneuver to stop the suspect from crashing any more vehicles, officer was not injured pic.twitter.com/zJr4bx7st7 — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) August 3, 2017

Update: About 4 vehicles were stolen, 6-8 hit and runs, driver had outstanding warrant pic.twitter.com/jPU40g8gjy — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) August 3, 2017

He was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center for treatment and faces multiple charges when released.

Read the full account of the hunt and chase for this suspect via the Gwinnett Police Department Twitter page:

Update: Here are the initial details of today's incident involving multiple stolen vehicles and hit & runs. pic.twitter.com/wUMCEBLapT — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) August 3, 2017