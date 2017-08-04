LaGrange step team gears up for New York performance at Apollo Theater

Meet the Ladies of the Phaq step team. They will soon travel close to 1000 miles from their practice room at the Royal House Dance Factory in LaGrange to New York City for the performance of a lifetime.

Manager Sonya Brown says the group of five talented girls have been invited to perform at amateur night at the historic Apollo Theater. She says if the girls perform and win the competition September 6, they will go on to several more stages of competition September 13, November 15, and then the final round November 22. A final round win would earn the girls $5000 and well-deserved bragging rights

The talented young ladies tell News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton they are excited to travel to the Big Apple and strut their stuff on such an iconic stage.

Join the News 3 Midday Community Watch for a Ladies of the Phaq performance live in our studio. You go girls!

Donate here and help the Ladies of the Phaq make it to New York.