Phenix City District 2 Councilman Dr. Johnnie C. Robinson passes away

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The Phenix City Council confirms Friday morning one of its members, Dr. Johnnie C. Robinson, Jr., has passed away while in hospice care.

The release says Robinson, 61, passed Thursday, but his cause of death is still unconfirmed. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. says Dr. Robinson died with family and friends near him in the hospice facility.

The city council released the following statement to address his death:

It is with great sadness that the City of Phenix City announces the passing of Dr. Johnnie C. Robinson, Jr., Councilmember District 2 for the City of Phenix City yesterday.

Dr. Johnnie C. Robinson, Jr. was elected to the District 2 seat of the Phenix City Council August, 2016 taking office in November of 2016. Dr. Robinson, a native of Pensacola Florida, was a 21 year resident of Phenix City, Alabama.

Dr. Robinson was retired First Sergeant of the United States Army and an active member of the American Legion Fletcher-McCollister Post 135 serving as Chaplain. Dr. Robinson received his Bachelor’s Degree in Human Services from Troy University in 2003. He went on to attain his Master of Social Work from Clark Atlanta University in 2006 and later received a Doctorates of Divinity in 2012 and a Doctorates of Ministry in 2014 both from St. Thomas Christian University.

Married, father of 5, Dr. Robinson’s life was dedicated to service. In addition to his time serving his country, Dr. Robinson served his community. Dr. Robinson received his calling into ministry at the age of 19. He founded the Higher Power Outreach Church in 1995 and served as the Senior Pastor. As a Pastor, social worker and addiction counselor, Dr. Robinson ministered and mentored the underprivileged, homeless and often forgotten population in the area. His compassion for those less fortunate than himself was his motivation. Regardless of the status he attained in his life, he did not look down on anyone, but was always willing to lend the helping hand needed to raise someone up to a better place in life.

Dr. Robinson had also previously served as a member of the Russell County Commission. He was also a member of the Wiregrass Conservation Council representing Russell County and a volunteer member of the council for the Russell County Juvenile Court.

Councilmember Robinson eagerly looked forward to serving the City of Phenix City and residents of District 2. His goal was to aide in the continued economic growth of the city as he viewed that as a way to help improve individual lives through better job opportunities, educational opportunities and the city overall. Councilmember Robinson did not shy away from defending a cause or person he felt was worthy or deserving.

Dr. Robinson’s passing has left a gap in our community as we all need more individuals of his caliber that are unafraid to serve and dedicated to helping others.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his loving wife Angela, his children and family.