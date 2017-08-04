Deadly mosquito-borne virus detected in Alabama county

By Published:
(CBS News)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A deadly mosquito-borne virus has been detected in Alabama.

AL.com reports mosquitoes in parts of Mobile County are carrying Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a disease that Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II says has a human mortality rate of between 50 to 75 percent.

The Mobile Health County Department announces the disease was detected at three sentinel chicken sites in zip codes covering the Theodore area south of Mobile, and the Kushla and Eight Mile areas northwest of the city.

Mobile County saw one confirmed human case of EEE in 2015 and none in 2016. No vaccine exists for humans, so the county encourages preventative cautions.

MCHD Vector Services director Jerry Folse says mosquito control efforts will be ramped up in the affected areas.

