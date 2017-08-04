CPD seeks help finding runaway 13-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local family asks for the community’s help to find their son who has run away from home.

The Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit says 13-year-old Robert Walker left his home in the Benning Hills area back on July 27.

Police say Robert is known to hang out in the Cusseta Road and Buena Vista Road areas of Columbus. They add his mother has tried searching his favorite hangouts with no luck.

He is a black male, stands 5’8″ tall, and weighs 166 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police add he is known to be traveling on foot.

Robert’s parents say they are concerned as the start of school gets closer and say he is in need of several doctor’s visits.

If you have any information to help find Robert Walker, please call the Columbus Police Department 911 center or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.