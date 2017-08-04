Atlanta officials seek to cancel R. Kelly concert after reports of abuse

By Published:
R. Kelly
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015 file photo. musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. Officials in a Georgia county want an upcoming concert by R. Kelly canceled after a media report accusing the singer of mental and physical abuse of women. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners this week sent a letter asking Live Nation, the company contracted to book events at a county-owned venue outside Atlanta, to cancel Kelly’s Aug. 25, 2017 concert.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Officials in a Georgia county want an upcoming concert by R. Kelly canceled after a media report accusing the singer of mental and physical abuse of women.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners this week sent a letter asking Live Nation, the company contracted to book events at a county-owned venue outside Atlanta, to cancel Kelly’s Aug. 25 concert.

Messages seeking reaction to the letter from Live Nation weren’t immediately returned on Friday afternoon.

A BuzzFeed News article published last month included allegations from parents and several women that Kelly forms relationships with young women then abuses them. An attorney for Kelly told Buzzfeed that he denies the allegations.

The board’s Chairman John Eaves said he doesn’t plan any legal action but hopes Live Nation will cancel Kelly’s concert.

