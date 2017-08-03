Witnesses involved in crash speak out

COLUMBUS, GA- Russell Spears and Kristen Moss say they were headed to Midtown Medical Center to see a friend when a vehicle started spinning towards them.

“It started spinning towards us we knew we were about to get hit so we just sat there and held on like we know we’re about to get hit, so it hit us in the front and then it kept spinning into the other traffic.” Russell Spears, Witness Involved in Crash

Spears says they saw the suspect get out the car and run.

“Immediately when the wreck came to a hault the gentlemen the suspect in this gold car got out and started running into the bushes.” Russell Spears, Witness Involved in Crash

The suspect 28 year old Courdia Bellamy is charged with a number of crimes including vehicular homicide, fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended or revoked, and leaving the scene of an accident with a hit and run death.

News 3 discovered Bellamy also had a number of warrants out for his arrest.

“From my understanding there were outstanding warrants for him not only by our agency but other agencies. But at this time I cannot give you the charges on those warrants.” Major J.D Hawk, Columbus Police Department

Spears says it was scary to see the state of the victim Jennifer Sisk.

“The victim was not looking very well, she was unconscious I guess, she stopped breathing and she was blue and we knew the severity was very high.” Russell Spears, Witness Involved in Crash

Now they have a message for the suspect.

“I really hope that guy knows what he did and that he pays for what he did because that’s just awful, she has a family and I pray for that family.” Kristen Moss. Witness Involved in Crash