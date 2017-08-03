Tiny, mermaid-painted house drifts miles across the Gulf

By Published:
In this Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a tiny house with a mermaid on the side floats adrift in the Gulf of Mexico south of Grand Isle, La. The Coast Guard asks the public for any information regarding the dock. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis Magee/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard says a tiny floating dock sporting a painting of a blue-tailed mermaid is now considered a derelict vessel after it bobbed across the Gulf of Mexico.

The building apparently drifted 200 miles from Florida to south of Louisiana.

Petty Officer Brandon Giles says authorities are no longer trying to find the owner and won’t tow it to shore.

Petty Officer Travis Magee says several people reported seeing it on Key West, Florida, before it apparently broke loose during a tropical storm.

A Coast Guard news release says nobody was aboard.

The landward side features a painting of the mermaid, a sea turtle and an octopus. Above the blue door on one end, a sign appears to include the word “shed.”

