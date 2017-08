COLUMBUS, Ga. — Shaw high school also promoted their defensive coordinator to head coach this year.

Al Pellegrino, Shaw alum is happy to be back in his hometown after working in Tennessee for 7 years and says his main focus is to change the culture of this team.

“We talk about “never again.” Never again will we be 1-9. Never again will we go through the lows that we went through. We’ll go through lows but never to the point where it changes our program,” says Pellegrino.