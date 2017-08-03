Rainy days ahead

It’ll be rainy today through the rest of the week and weekend. Scattered showers and storms move in this afternoon. Any storms should be general with heavy rain and below severe limits. More clouds through the day will suppress some heating and limit fuel for the storms. A cold front with then try to move through Saturday but will stall out to our north. Rain coverage will decrease some for the start of the work week and then become more scattered once again as another cold front stalls to our north by Wednesday.

Morning lows increase in the lower 70s with afternoon highs below average in the mid to upper 80s thanks to more cloud cover and rain.