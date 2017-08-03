Nick Saban hosts Nick’s Kids Foundation luncheon as Alabama prepares to begin fall practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The 11th annual Nick’s Kids Foundation Luncheon was held Wednesday in The North Zone at Bryant-Denny Stadium where checks totaling $500,000 were presented to 150 local and state non-profit organizations. Since Nick and Terry Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007, approximately $7 million has been given to more than 250 deserving charities and organizations throughout the state and surrounding areas.

The official charity of Nick Saban and his family, Nick and Terry invest their time and energy hosting luncheons, golf tournaments, scrimmages and other events to benefit the cause. Culminating in the Annual Fall Giveaway, the proceeds are given in support of children, family, teacher and student causes.

“We always try to look for ways to give back,” Saban said. “It’s an example that we want to set for the community, as well as our players. It’s like my dad always said, ‘no man stands as tall as when he stoops to help a child.’ I think what we’ve been able to do here, I hope, has had some significance in helping some young people, whether it was improving their quality of life or improving their opportunity in life.”

Some of the Nick’s Kids Foundation projects include 16 for 16 Home Building Project with Habitat for Humanity, the Nick’s Kids Playground along the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk, Teacher’s Excellence Awards Luncheon and the Nick’s Kids Playground at Alberta Performing Arts School. Nick’s Kids was also a contributor to the new YMCA of Tuscaloosa and was instrumental in the renovating of the STTEP Building at Brewer Porch Children’s Center.

“We’re happy to do this,” Saban continued. “I find myself now thinking of how can we make our contributions better, how can we make the luncheon bigger, how can we do something that will be even more long lasting for all these young people.” ??

Joining the Sabans at the annual luncheon were student-athletes Bradley Bozeman, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Robert Foster, Jamar King, Shaun Dion Hamilton, J.C. Hassenauer, Hale Hentges, Jalen Hurts, Ross Pierschbacher and Levi Wallace.

In addition to their work with the Nick’s Kids Foundation, the Sabans have also been generous with their personal donations to The University of Alabama’s scholarship fund. In June of 2008, Nick and Terry made a $1 million pledge to the University for first-generation scholarships.

