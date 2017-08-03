Neighbors organize benefit concert, 5K honoring fallen local soldier

A fallen Army soldier may be gone from our lives, but his friends and neighbors are planning a special event to prove he is not gone from their hearts.

The Weston Lee Memorial Benefit Concert & 5K event is coming up Saturday, August 12 to honor Army 1st Lieutenant Weston Lee who was killed while on patrol in Mosul, Iraq back in April.

Co-organizer for the event Brandi Nicole Guynn says all proceeds from the event will go towards creating a bronze statue of Lee to be displayed in his hometown of Bluffton.

“He was actually my neighbor and we just want to make sure Weston is remembered,” Guynn tells News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Join the News 3 Midday Community Watch as Guynn and fellow organizer Greg Camp as they explain how the community can join in a day-long event packed with fun activities in honor of Weston Lee.