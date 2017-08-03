Meloy Drive murder suspect caught in Americus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office confirms to WRBL a wanted murder suspect has been caught in an Americus motel.

Major Ralph Stewart says 42-year-old Cory Hill was arrested without incident at 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning. He had been hiding at the 8 Inn on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Americus.

As News 3 reported, Columbus police named Hill as a murder suspect in the death of his live-in girlfriend Ruby Loyd. She was found shot to death in the home they shared on Meloy Drive back on July 17.

Hill remains in Sumter County Sheriff’s custody until he can be transported back to Columbus.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.