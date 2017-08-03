Meloy Drive murder suspect caught in Americus

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office confirms to WRBL a wanted murder suspect has been caught in an Americus motel.

Major Ralph Stewart says 42-year-old Cory Hill was arrested without incident at 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning. He had been hiding at the 8 Inn on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Americus.

As News 3 reported, Columbus police named Hill as a murder suspect in the death of his live-in girlfriend Ruby Loyd. She was found shot to death in the home they shared on Meloy Drive back on July 17.

Hill remains in Sumter County Sheriff’s custody until he can be transported back to Columbus.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s