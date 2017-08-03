Man arrested, charged in deadly Veterans Parkway accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local man is in police custody Thursday after police say he caused a deadly crash on Veterans Parkway.

A police report says 28-year-old Courdia Bellamy of Columbus was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday night after fleeing the scene of the accident near the intersection of Talbotton Road and Veterans Parkway.

As News 3 reported, the victim, Jennifer Sisk, lost her life after police say Bellamy ran a red light and crashed into her around 7 p.m.

A more detailed crash report says after Bellamy’s Toyota Camry hit Sisk’s Kia Optima, the Optima was pushed into a line of stopped cars on Veterans Parkway, causing damage to three additional vehicles.

Bellamy got out of his car and escaped on foot, but was soon found by responding officers. He faces the following charges:

Willful killing (other weapon murder)

Vehicular homicide

Driving in an improper lane

Driving while license suspended/revoked

Reckless driving

Fleeing and eluding

Leaving the scene of an accident/ hit and run death

Red light violation

Duty to report

Police say Bellamy was also wanted for an outstanding warrant for drug related objects.

He will appear in court to face his charges at 2 p.m. Friday.