Local man arrested after police say he exposed himself to 3 women

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Phenix City man faces public indecency charges after Columbus police say he exposed himself to three women in separate occasions around the Uptown area.

A police report says 25-year-old Nicholas Thompson was arrested Wednesday just before 11 a.m. Police identify him as a suspect in public indecency reports on July 25 at an address on 6th Street, July 29 on 7th Street, and again on July 30 around the areas of Front Avenue and Dillingham Street.

In Sunday’s incident on Front Avenue, the victim reports to police Thompson was stopped on the side of the road in a black vehicle around 6:45 p.m. She says Thompson flagged her down and asked her to come closer to his vehicle, at which point he exposed his private parts to her.

Thompson will appear in Muscogee County Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Friday.