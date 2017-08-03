Local Councilman and Masonic Lodge come together for new mentorship program

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Police say during the summer more young adults are getting into illegal activity or in trouble with the law and now a local Councilman wants to help reduce the number of juvenile crimes committed in Columbus.

With all the negative news in the media surrounding black on black crime and the youth, Councilman Bruce Huff along with the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge 322 have decided to step in and help.

They’re mentoring the youth, with the hopes of steering them in the right direction.

Police say idle time during the summer is one of the main reasons the youth are getting in trouble.

This is why the group has adopted a block on Charleston Avenue in Columbus.

They’re teaching a group of 20 young men ages 8 through 18 how to cut grass, weeds, and even plant and maintain gardens.

Tonza Thomas from the NAACP and Muscogee county Marshal Greg countryman also came out to assist.

They all have one common goal, steering the youth in the right direction and giving them priceless jewels of knowledge that will help shape them into the future leaders of tomorrow.

For more information you can go to the Prince Hall Building at 815 6th Avenue in Columbus.