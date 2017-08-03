Higher rain chances for the weekend, but not a washout

We are tracking a cold front that will try to move through Saturday but will stall out to our north. This will bring a better chance to see those showers and storms Saturday. Cooler, drier conditions for north Georgia by Saturday. The Chattahoochee Valley will be south of the front; therefore, we stay humid and mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in store for the afternoon. It’s a similar pattern through the rest of the weekend and coming work week with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely each day. Morning lows remain around average in the lower 70s with afternoon highs below average in the mid to upper 80s.

Advertisement