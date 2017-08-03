High humidity and rain chances through the weekend

Another round of scattered showers with a few general thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain in the lower 80s thanks to the clouds and rain. A cold front will try to move through Saturday but will stall to our north. This will bring a better shot for stronger storms Friday night with cooler, drier conditions in north Georgia by Saturday. We’ll be south of the front and therefore, stay humid and mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in store for the afternoon. It’s a similar pattern through the rest of the weekend and coming work week with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely each day.

Mornings lows remain around average in the lower 70s with afternoon highs below average in the mid to upper 80s.