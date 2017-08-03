Davis Broadcasting hosts 18th annual Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway

We’re counting down the hours until the first day of school! Do you have everything you need?

Join Davis Broadcasting and co-sponsors for the 18th annual Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway this Friday, August 4 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. While supplies last, they will be handing out free school supplies to kids in need at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road.

Davis Broadcasting Promotion Director Michael Soul says organizers feel it is important to give every child the tools they need to be successful.

After the giveaway, the community is also invited to an 8 p.m. movie night under the stars for a free showing of the animated hit, Sing. There will also be food vendors, arts and crafts, and more family friendly activities.