CPD to display suspected stolen property in search of owners

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department says it has recently found a mass amount of what seems to be stolen property with no clues to the true owner or owners.

A press release Thursday says the Property Crimes Unit will put the items on display at the Public Safety Building on 10th Street so the community can come by and identify who the items belong to. It says the property was found in the course of an investigation into several burglaries and thefts from local storage units.

The dates to view the recovered items will be:

Wednesday, August 9: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 10: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, August 11: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Police say these will be the only times to view and claim the items.

If you were the victim of a storage unit burglary or theft in or around the Columbus and Muscogee County areas between November 2016 and July 28, 2017, the department encourages you to come to the viewings.

Anyone attempting to claim property at the viewings will need the following:

Photo ID Copy of storage unit lease/rental agreement Copy of police report documenting the burglary or theft

Any questions on this case should be directed to the Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit at 706-653-3424. You may also contact Sargent Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345.

**The department will not release a list of the items prior to the viewings in order to preserve the authenticity of those intending to put forth claims.**