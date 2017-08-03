Cloudy and wet through the weekend

Expect rainy conditions as we end the work week and start the weekend. Scattered showers and storms have moved in this afternoon and evening; however, any storms should be general with heavy rain and below severe limits. The clouds will suppress some heating and limit fuel for the storms.

A cold front with then try to move through Saturday, but will stall out to our north. The front will still have some effect on increase rain chances through the end of the weekend. Rain coverage will decrease some for the start of the work week and then become more scattered once again as another cold front stalls to our north by Wednesday.

Temperatures will be generally below average for afternoon highs. Morning lows will be right at average for this time of year.