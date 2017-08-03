Auburn coaching staff working through player evaluations at fall practice

AUBURN, Ala. – The battle to become Auburn’s starting quarterback between last year’s starter Sean White, and transfer Jarrett Stidham continues. Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey admitted after the team’s third practice that it is hard to evaluate players in a practice format. “It’s hard to evaluate them in just helmets,” said Lindsey.

“That’s been one of the things that’s been frustrating as a coach, because, yeah well he could’ve been sacked, or he might’ve made it through there,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey is looking forward to Saturday, when the Tigers will put on the full pads for the first time this fall. “I think it’s important for us to get several days in pads, so we can really evaluate these guys completely,” said Lindsey.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has stated the coaching staff hopes to have a depth chart in place after the first two weeks of practice, but both he and Lindsey have said the quarterback position may take longer to be sorted out.

“We’ll know when we know,” Lindsey said. “I don’t really think we have a target date. I want to see them in a lot of situations. We can’t do third down, red zone, two minute, coming out, all of that stuff in the same day. It’s going to take a little time for those situations to play out before we make a decision.”

Lindsey and the rest of the coaching staff ran the Tigers through a two-hour practice in helmets and shoulder pads on Wednesday, the third practice for Auburn of the fall camp.

Sean White, last year’s starter, has bulked up after sustaining a forearm injury in last season’s Sugar Bowl game and missing most of spring practice while recovering from surgery. Stidham got the majority of the reps with the first team in the spring.

Lindsey laid out what he and head coach Gus Malzahn will be looking for when they decide on who will get the start in Auburn’s season opener at home against Georgia Southern on September 2.

“The one who affects the other 10 guys the most,” Lindsey said. “Tempo, the quarterback is in charge of that. He’s got to make sure we’re getting all of the communication. There’s so much involved with running a play that the quarterback has to do”