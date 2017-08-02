TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities investigate crash at intersection of Veterans Pkwy & Talbotton Rd

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Authorities are on the scene of a car crash near the intersection of Talbotton Road and Veterans Parkway.

A Columbus Fire and EMS representative confirms to News 3 that a person was pinned in their car as a result from the crash.

Traffic on the southbound lane of Veterans Parkway is at a stand still. If you are a frequent traveler along Talbotton and Veterans you are advised to find new route.

News 3 has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

