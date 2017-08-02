Third suspect in custody connected to Farr Road taxi driver murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local woman is in Muscogee County Jail as a suspect in a cab driver’s murder back in October.

Police say 21-year-old Jasmine Thomas was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of 50-year-old Dewayne Chronister. She will appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

As News 3 reported, Chronister was found shot inside his taxi at the Parkwood Mobile Home Park on Farr Road back on October 17. He was rushed to Midtown Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police originally named two suspects in the case, 20-year-old Dontavis Screws and 21-year-old Devin Durden. Screws was arrested two days after the shooting, but police have yet to confirm any updates on the search for Durden.

News 3’s media partner The Ledger-Enquirer reports the day of the shooting, Chronister was supposed to be off work, but the cab company called him in to pick up two people at the Mystic Food Mart on Brown Avenue.

The newspaper says according to police, a woman called asking the pair be picked up at the store and driven to an address in Alabama.

When Chronister’s taxi pulled up, Screws and Durden approached and told him they were the people who called him to the store, police say. They then asked Chronister to take them to the Parkwood Mobile Home Park.

Police say Screws and Durden directed the cab to the front of Screws’ former home in a dark and secluded cul-de-sac.

“They approached the driver’s side when the window was down, and a shot is fired. Mr. Chronister was struck,” Columbus Police Sgt. Lance Deaton tells The Ledger. He adds Screws identified Durden as the shooter.

Police say the two suspects robbed Chronister while he was slumped over in his seat and took off.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.