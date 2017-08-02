Shaw High School postpones verification day after gas leak forces evacuation

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Parents and students will have to wait one more day to complete Shaw High School back to school verification after a gas leak Wednesday morning forced a sudden evacuation.

A release from Muscogee County School District Communications Director Valerie Fuller says the leak was reported by a construction crew member around 9:30 a.m. She says the principal was notified and all visitors, faculty, staff, parents, and students were evacuated.

Administrators fully inspected the building and notified all parents verification day will be postponed until Thursday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The entire building is closed while workers service the school’s roof and the source of the leak. Fuller says there is not a time frame for when it will be fixed.

Shaw High School’s principal will inform the parents and employees if there is any change for Thursday.