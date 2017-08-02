Scattered showers and storms to end the work week

Wednesday is our last cool and dry start to the day. Upper 60s and mostly clear then higher humidity and more clouds by the end of the afternoon. Rain chances are slim to none through the day, but pick up overnight as a stationary front lifts northward from Florida. This will bring more Gulf moisture into our area and make it feel muggy by Thursday through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms move in Thursday and continue through the weekend.

A cold front will try to move through by Saturday but stall out – keeping in higher humidity and rain chances. Another cold front will then try to move through Tuesday – triggering more scattered showers and storms through the start of this coming work week.

Morning lows increase in the lower 70s with afternoon highs below average in the mid to upper 80s thanks to more cloud cover and rain.