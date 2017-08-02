Russell Co. Extension Office to host class debunking food myths

Non GMO, organic, gluten free — the list of fancy food labels could go on for days, but what do all those special classifications mean when you’re choosing what to put in your back to school lunches?

The Russell County Extension Office hopes to clear up some of the truths and lies behind recent food trends. Expert researchers from Auburn University and Alabama A&M will join in a new program Thursday, August 10 to debunk the food myths.

It will be at Idle Hour Park from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The event is free, but it is recommended you RSVP with the Russell County Extension Office.

For more information or to RSVP, call the Russell County Extension Office at 334-298-6845.

 

