Phenix City standoff ends with hostage safe, suspect dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — WRBL News 3 is on the scene where an armed standoff has just ended with the suspect’s apparent suicide.

News 3’s Joe Ripley is at the home along 13th Street in Phenix City where the incident took place. Police say the man with a gun was holding a woman hostage early Wednesday morning.

Officers say she was held for a few hours before the suspect released her.

Later, police heard a single gunshot, went inside, and discovered the man dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are still on the scene and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.